CHENNAI/MADURAI:Lakhs of Tamil Nadu government employees went on an indefinite strike on Monday, demanding implementation of the seventh pay commission’s recommendations and withdrawal of the new pension scheme. However, a certain section of the unions has refused to take part in the strike, saying they would wait till October 15 for the government to act on their demands.

The government employees staged protests across the State under the banner of Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisations — Government Employees’ Organisations (JACTTO-GEO).

Meanwhile, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted permission to the petitioner to file contempt of court proceedings against the protestors. An advocate from Madurai had filed a public interest litigation seeking the court not to permit the indefinite strike, stating the move would affect students and general public. The court granted an interim stay on the protests, noting that the Supreme Court, in various instances, had ruled that government employees have no right to go on strike.