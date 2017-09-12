CHENNAI: Strongly criticising the reported move to make BJP national secretary H Raja the president of the State unit of Bharat Scouts and Guides, DMK working president M K Stalin said educationists were fuming over the behind-the-curtain manoeuvers which, they fear, would corrupt the tender hearts of school students.

“The information that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and education minister K A Sengottaiyan have been conspiring to offer the post of president of Scouts and Guides to BJP leader H Raja has shocked the cadets and neutral people,” Stalin alleged in a statement on Monday.Raja, an old Sangh Parivar hand, is known for his virulent war of words with political rivals and also those from minority communities.

“While the Governor and the education minister hold the position of patron and vice-patron of Scouts and Guides-Tamil Nadu, the move to hand over president’s post to BJP is considered a move to help indoctrinate the young hearts,” Stalin added.Stalin alleged that a veteran school education department official, Mani, who came forward to contest the post, was threatened by the education minister to back out of the race. Failing to coerce him into withdrawing, now they are intimidating the Chief Education Officers and District Education Officers, who form the electoral college for electing the president, to vote for the BJP leader, he accused.Stalin appealed to the electoral college not to submit to pressure and allow the unnatural alliance of AIADMK-BJP to impregnate into the education network that preaches virtues and values to students.

