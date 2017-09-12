CHENNAI: The TTV Dhinakaran faction on Tuesday criticised the ruling faction of AIADMK for revoking the right of party primary members to elect the General Secretary, saying the move deprives the 1.5 crore grassroots members from having a say in electing the top leader.

"As per the party rules, the General Secretary will be elected by the primary members of the party if there is an election. The amendment by the ruling faction (in the General Council meeting) has effectively taken away the only right of the 1.5 crore members," C.R. Saraswathi, spokesperson for the faction led by ousted General Secretary V.K. Sasikala and her nephew Dinakaran, said.

Saraswathi also said the Madras High Court on Monday has said that the decisions taken at the meeting convened by the ruling faction is subject to its final decision.

As per AIADMK constitution, the party General Secretary is elected directly by the primary members. The party has around 1.5 crore members.

As per the amendment to the party rules passed at the General Council meeting on Tuesday nobody will be elected or nominated to the post of General Secretary, which was held by party supremo and late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

The General Council also introduced a rule whereby the party's Coordinator and Joint Coordinator would be elected by the General Council and they would hold the post for five years.

According to Saraswathi as per the amended rule, a primary member who had the power to elect the top most leader of the party can now elect only the local level office bearers.

This is a great let down for the party cadres who slog it out during the elections and at other times, she sid.

Saraswathi said the decision may not be legally teneable.