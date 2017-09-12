MADIKERI: A team of Tamil Nadu police headed by the Superintendent of the CID raided Paddington resort near Sunticoppa on Tuesday where 15 AIADMK MLAs belonging to the TTV Dhinakaran faction are said to have been lodged for the past four days.

It is said the raid was carried out to question MLA P Palaniappan in connection with a crime.

Sources said a group of 20-22 police personnel led by Coimbatore CCB DySP Velumurugan came in three vehicles. They were in plain clothes but wore their uniform before entering the resort. After sometime, they went back as they did not find Palaniappan inside the resort.

Kodagu SP P Rajendra Prasad told Express that a DSP rank officer from Tamil Nadu CCB Cell had called him at 3.15 pm seeking permission to visit the resort to question an MLA in connection with a crime.

The raids come at a time when the Tamil Nadu government headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami and supported by O Panneerselvam is struggling to prove its majority in the Legislative Assembly.