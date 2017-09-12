CHENNAI: The single-member bench’s order passed earlier in the day had made some strong comments on the petitioner P Vetrivel, besides imposing `1 lakh fine on him.

The order by Justice Karthikeyan noted that Vetrivel had cited Dhinakaran, deputy general secretary of the AIADMK, as a party defendant. This is actually a very condemnable practice, which is being followed in several litigations, wherein a ‘should-be plaintiff’ is shown as a defendant so that at an opportune time, he could effectively stab the contesting defendants in the back. Probably it is with that background that Vetrivel should have impleded Dhinakaran as a party in this case. This, in simple term is ‘collusion’. Then the entire suit becomes vexatious, the judge said.

The plaintiff has only three options before him. He can attend the meeting on Tuesday either in his individual capacity or as an MLA or in any manner which he thinks fit, or can choose to remain at his house with his family and friends and enjoy lunch and afternoon siesta and be the envy of all honest working men and women of the State or can ignore and resign his post as MLA and go back to the avocation which he was doing previously and be rid of the irritants, which upset his balance and peace of mind, the judge said.

Referring to the citation of the names of the defendants in their individual names by the plaintiff, the judge said that it was to circumvent a circular of the High Court, which necessitated that any suit filed by or against any MLA/MP should be brought to the attention of Chief Justice, first. Without obtaining such permission, this suit has been admitted by the Registry, the judge pointed out.

Immediately after this, Vetrivel’s counsel TV Ramanujam appeared before the first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar and made a special mention that they would like to file an appeal and the same may be heard on Tuesday itself.

Cirumventing circular

Referring to the citation of the names of the defendants in their individual names by the plaintiff, the judge said that it was to circumvent a circular of the HC

All in a day

TTV Dhinakaran loyalist and legislator P Vetrivel’s petition seeking stay on general council meeting dismissed by a single judge bench of the Madras HC, which also slapped a fine of D1 lakh on him

Vetrivel’s counsel presents the matter before the chief justice of the high court; petition sent to two-judge division bench

Bengaluru City Civil Court grants interim stay on general council meeting

Will bring the government down if we are not able to replace Edappadi K Palaniswami as CM, says TTV Dhinakaran in Madurai

Division bench refuses to grant stay to GC meet