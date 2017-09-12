CHENNAI: The interim reign of VK Sasikala as the general secretary of the ruling AIADMK is set to end in a few hours. The Madras High Court on Monday refused to entertain a last-ditch effort to stay the meeting of the General Council scheduled to happen in Chennai on Tuesday.

However, this is likely to be a technical coup instead of a full-scale revolution by the former lieutenants, sources said. The plan is to cite her incarceration and resultant inability to function as the leader of the party, to appropriate and entrust all powers to the 11-member committee of elders.

This is not very different from what the faction led by Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami did while trying to patch up with the rebels. This time, however, it comes with the sanction of the General Council — the same body that had met nine months ago to elevate Sasikala to the post after the death of late general secretary J Jayalalithaa.

Around 2,400 General Council members are expected to attend Tuesday’s meeting, but unlike in the past, there are no special invitees this time. The meeting is as historic as it is crucial. If the manoeuvres play out as scripted by Palaniswami and his rival-turned-comrade O Panneerselvam, it would mark the end the reign of the general secretary, replacing it with a committee regime, at least till the internal strife settles down.

Party sources said a resolution explicitly removing Sasikala may not be adopted at the council meet. Instead, explaining how she is not in a position to function, the party might move a resolution seeking powers for the 11-member coordination committee. The council may also approve the changes in bylaws required to ratify the coordination committee.

Once the council accords the power and the meeting concludes, the leaders will initiate moves to cut Sasikala’s nephew and ousted de­puty ge­n­eral secretary TTV Dhinakaran to si­ze, starting with his loyalists, including the MLAs, who are likely to lose party posts first.

More important is retrieving the party symbol, Two Leaves, which the Election Commission froze when Panneerselvam rebelled against Sasikala and her chief ministerial choice Palaniswami. Soon after the council meet, the leaders of the unified AIADMK will present the resolutions adopted at the meeting, and seek the symbol.

Will form govt of our choice: TTV

Addressing media in Madurai on Monday, ousted deputy general secretary of AIADMK TTV Dhinakaran said that the government would not last long if the Chief Minister of his faction’s choice was not appointed. He also said his faction would form a government once again with the support of the people and the party cadre

Key issues to be discussed

Resolutions that may have a large bearing in the functioning of the party are likely to be passed today. These include NEET, K’taka’s efforts to build a dam across Cauvery and financial grants that need to be released by the Centre