ARIYALUR, COIMBATORE:Actor Vijay, who had voiced opinions on issues such as jallikattu ban and farmer suicides, visited the family of S Anitha who had committed suicide over MBBS admission issue, in Kuzhumur on Monday.

Vijay kept his visit low-profile and avoided media. The actor spent a few minutes in the house and consoled Anitha’s father T Shanmugham, and others in the family.Vijay is said to have offered Anitha’s family a relief amount of `1 lakh, which they accepted, according to sources. Earlier, her family turned down the solatium of `7 lakh announced by the State government.Anitha committed suicide on September 1, after the Central government refused to approve Tamil Nadu’s decision to exempt its students from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for MBBS admissions.

Anitha had also personally appeared as a respondent in the Supreme Court on August 17 in the case filed by students who were in favour of NEET.In Coimbatore, Plus One students of a government higher secondary school near Vellalore boycotted the quarterly exam and staged a protest on Monday. Their demands included scrapping of NEET and cancellation of public examination for Plus One, which was to be introduced from this year.

Sources said around 9.45 am, nearly 80 Plus One students, including boys and girls of the school boycotted their quarterly examination and staged a sit-in protest in front of the government school demanding that Tamil Nadu be given an exemption from NEET.

Along with this, they also demanded the abolition of the public examination system for Plus One students, as announced by the State government.

The Podanur Police tried to control the situation, but only managed to chase the boys on the campus.

However, the girls continued with their sit-in protest.Subsequently, the officials arrested three persons — V Veeramani of Education Parents Association, M Damodaran of Revolutionary Students Youth Federation and A Prabhakaran of Dravidar Kazhagam — for allegedly instigating the students to raise slogans against the State and Central governments.“We detained them and will register a case against them for instigating the protest. We may also register a case for violating a court order, but it all will depend on the recommendation of the higher authority,” the police officials said.

Students boycott quarterly exams

