MADURAI:The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Central government to block the URLs/ links related to the deadly ‘Blue Whale Challenger’ online game and also directed the State to sensitise students and parents about online games.

Passing orders on a suo motu proceedings, a bench comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and G R Swaminathan directed Internet service providers to do due diligence to remove all the links and hashtags related to Blue Whale games. Further, the Central government, using its diplomatic relationship with Russia should take steps to block the URLs/links to Blue Whale Challengers and take penal action against the culprits on behalf of India, the bench ordered.

Also, those who are providing the links and promoting the Blue Whale Challenger game, even after its ban, must be prosecuted by invoking the relevant provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000 and Indian Penal Code.The judges directed the TN government to take active steps to ensure that all educational institutions sensitise and warn students and parents, not only about the Blue Whale Challenge, but also the lurking dangers of all online games.

The division bench appointed the Joint Director of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Murugan as a Nodal Officer in terms of Rule 4 of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009, to ensure the implementation of the order blocking the websites and removal of Blue Whale game links.

The antecedent

The disastrous Russian-based game, Blue Whale Challenge claimed the life of a college student in Madurai on August 31. The 19-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging inside his house on Wednesday evening, as a task of completing the last challenge of the game. It was the first death reported in the state. According to police sources Vign­esh (19), younger son of couple Jeyamani and Vanitha, resident of Kalaignar Na­gar at Vilacheri in Madurai district. Vignesh was studying second BCom in a private college in Thiruparankundram.

The incident came to notice in the evening, when Jeyamani who returned home, saw his son hanging after Vignesh friend had left him alone after lunch. The local police sent his body to Government Tirumangalam Hospital for postmortem. During the investigation, the police found Vignesh had carved the shape of the whale on his left arm and wrote ‘Blue Whale’ below it using a blue ink pen. The police also recovered a handwritten note which read, “Its a dangerous game and one cannot come out of it”.

Nodal officer appointed

