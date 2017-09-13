CHENNAI: Confusion prevails regarding the operation of the first ever special train that is to be operated from Tambaram.Southern Railway (SR) on Monday announced that special fare trains between Tambaram and Sengottai would be run on multiple days this month. The day time train, scheduled in both directions, was to run via Tiruchirappalli, Karaikudi and Virudhunagar.

Advance reservation opened at 8 am on Tuesday. However, later in the day, reservations on IRCTC were stopped.When contacted, the Chief Public Relations Officer of SR said the train has not been cancelled, but only temporarily suspended. “It will remain so pending an ongoing discussion over whether it can be diverted through another line,” he said. It is learnt that the suspension is due to an engineering work in a section between Thanjavur and Tiruchirapalli.This development assumes significance as the special train to Sengottai was to have been the first from Tambaram.