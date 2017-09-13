VIRUDHUNAGAR: The ruling faction of the AIADMK has begun cracking down on dissenters who are threatening to pull down the government. Police in Virudhunagar arrested a former minister and six others while they were attempting to burn the effigy of Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at Srivilliputhur on Tuesday night.



This came just hours after the Crime Branch of the Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) landed at the private resort in Karnataka where the dissenting AIADMK MLAs have holed up to arrest former minister and Pappirettipatti MLA P Palaniappan on charges of abetting the suicide of a government contractor.



According to police sources in Virudhunagar, seven persons including former minister R T Inbatamilan attempted to burn the effigy of the chief minister, condemning the decision to scrap the general secretary’s post during the AIADMK general council meeting in Chennai on Tuesday. The protest was staged in front of the Srivilliputhur bus stand on Tuesday night.



The Srivilliputhur town police immediately swung into action and arrested Inbatamilan and six of his supporters, produced them before the judicial magistrate’s court and got them remanded in judicial custody at the Madurai Central Prison.



Inbatamilan is the son of five-time MLA Thamaraikani, a die-hard loyalist of party founder and former chief minister M G Ramachandran.



Meanwhile, four months after PWD contractor K R Subramaniam from Namakkal committed suicide, the Special Investigation Division of CB-CID landed at the resort in Kodagu in Karnataka on Tuesday afternoon to arrest Palaniappan on charges of abetting suicide.



The visit came just hours after the AIADMK general council decided to throw out deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran who is leading a group of dissenting MLAs. They have threatened to pull the government down if Palaniswami is not removed as chief minister, a demand that is unlikely to find favour as things stand now.



However, by the time the police party landed there in sizeable numbers, Palaniappan went absconding.



"We had served notice to Palaniappan to appear before the SID of CB-CID for investigation in connection with the case. But he failed to do so. We came to Karnataka to arrest him after getting concrete clue for abetting the contractor's suicide,” claimed a senior officer.