DHARMAPURI: Despite all efforts towards creating awareness about the Blue Whale Challenge, a 16-year-old boy near Pennagaram was found playing the game. The discovery was quite accidental after the boy’s parents noticed cut injuries on his hand.

According to SP Bandi Gangadhar, the boy is a Class 11 student at a Government Higher Secondary School near Pennagaram. On Monday night, his parents noticed the cuts on the right index finger and thumb. After they grilled him, he confessed to playing the Challenge and having crossed the 12th day. Parents soon informed the police after admitted the child to Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital.

The boy, who did not have a smartphone, had been playing the game in his friend’s device. However, he refused to divulge the details of the friend. The SP informed that two special teams have been formed to identify if any of his friends were playing the game too. “We have already conducted awareness programmes for school students, advising them to stay away from the game,” he added.