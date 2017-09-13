CHENNAI: DMK working president M K Stalin has moved the Madras High Court for a directive to the Governor to call the ruling party to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly, under the supervision of an independent observer to be appointed by the court.The PIL also sought to restrain Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami from taking any major policy decision till the petition is disposed of.

According to the petitioner, at present, at least 21 AIADMK MLAs and 98 DMK MLAs and its alliance have expressed their unequivocal no-confidence in the Palaniswamy ministry. Hence, the incumbent chief minister has lost the confidence of majority MLAs of the House.

Of the 234 members of the Assembly, the government has support of just 113, excluding the Speaker, against the mandatory requirement of 117. The head count of MLAs having no-confidence in the government is 119 (DMK: 89; Cong: 8; IUML: 1 and rebel AIADMK: 21). Apart from DMK, the Congress, IUML and other opposition parties have requested the Governor to direct the CM to prove his majority in the House, he said.

Stalin dares Palaniswami to convene Assembly

Enraged over the comments made against him at the AIADMK general council meeting here on Tuesday, DMK working president M K Stalin challenged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to convene the Assembly if he had the guts to prove his majority. Talking to reporters here, he said, “If the chief minister has the guts to prove his majority, he should recommend the Governor to convene the Assembly. If the Assembly is convened, DMK will definitely move a no-confidence motion.” He reiterated his party’s stand that it would not try to come to power through the back door. Replying to a question on TTV Dhinakaran’s statement that the fight was between his faction and DMK, he felt the AIADMK rebel leader might have said it for publicity.