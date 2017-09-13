SALEM: In a gaffe, the image of an actress was embossed instead of the head of the family in a Smart PDS Card issued by authorities to a householder here.

The Smart Ration Card features the photograph of popular South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal instead of the family head Saroja.

However, the name has been correctly printed.

Speaking to reporters here Saroja and her relative wondered how the card could be used in view of the gaffe.

Getting essential commodities from the Public Distribution System outlet or to use it as a proof of residence will be difficult, they said.

Local officials said the faux pas could have been done by a contractor entrusted with the task of printing smart cards.

A fresh card would be issued to Saroja and the one with the image of actress was being withdrawn, they said.

The Tamil Nadu government is in the process of distributing Smart Ration Cards to approximately 1.89 crore existing family card holders in the State.

The new cards look like a bank debit or credit card. Of the total number of ration cards in Tamil Nadu, the Aadhar information of about 1.17 crore existing cards have been linked to the new Smart cards.

Among a host of uses, the Smart Cards are aimed at eliminating fake ration cards and ensuring that essential commodities reach the targeted population.

Keeping a tab on movement of commodities from godowns to fair price shops and putting in place paperless sale of commodities by using Point of Sale Machines are other uses.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami launched the Smart Card distribution in April this year.