CHENNAI: Expressing his deep concern over the suicide of S Anitha, an unsuccessful medical aspirant, Justice N Kirubakaran has raised a set of 11 questions with regard to the steps taken to prevent such tragedies.The judge, while dismissing a writ petition from a similarly placed girl, on August 24 had directed the government to provide counselling to failed candidates and their parents to prevent such deaths. In view of the volatile situation prevailing now, the judge said he wanted to know whether his order had been considered by the parties concerned.

He wanted to know whether the State government took steps to provide counselling to the frustrated students as observed in his order dated August 24; whether the government roped in any prominent personalities through the media and advised frustrated children not to take any wrong and extreme steps and to motivate them appropriately and initiated steps to appoint special teachers in schools exclusively for preparing students for NEET;

He also asked whether the State has established coaching centres to prepare students for NEET in rural areas as they are not much equipped; whether the educationalists and cinema personalities did give advisory to the affected students to overcome the frustration and to motivate them.The court also asked how many students from State Board had secured admission in medical colleges this year and how many students hailing from rural areas had secured admission in medical colleges this year and how many students who had passed +2 examination the previous years and appeared for NEET in the present year had secured admission in the medical colleges.The authorities should file their response by September 14, the judge said.

NEET protest today

Chennai: Opposition parties, led by DMK, will stage a demonstration across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to protest against imposition of NEET and seeking justice for Anitha’s death.