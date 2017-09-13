CHENNAI: An order, detaining under the Goondas Act a person who allegedly sexually abused a six-year-old girl and murdered her, was set aside by the Madras High Court on technical grounds on Tuesday.

Though clear working days were available for disposing of the representation by the father of the detainee, there was an inordinate delay in disposing of the same and no proper explanation was given by the authorities for the delay.

It affected the rights of the detainee guaranteed under Article 22(5) of the Constitution and therefore, the detention order is liable to be quashed, a division bench said on Tuesday.According to the Mangadu police, it received a complaint from one Babu of Madha Nagar Extension stating that his minor daughter was missing from February 5 last. A case was registered and Dhasvanth arrested. Based on his confession, a rape and murder case was registered. Later, on the advice of the inspector, he was also held under Goondas Act.