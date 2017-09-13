CHENNAI: The ruling faction of AIADMK may face some practical difficulties in the coming days with regard to the changes made by certain bylaws of the party on Tuesday during the general council meeting.

“The basic doctrine of the party constitution cannot be altered. According to AIADMK bylaws, the general secretary has to be elected by the primary members of the party that cannot be changed. So, scrapping the general secretary’s post is against the basic structure of the AIADMK and there are chances that this may be challenged in a court of law,” senior journalist Shyam told Express.

“Further, appointment to posts like convenor and joint convenor could suit a political partythat is in a formative stage. But for a 45 year-old party, this is like going backwards. Another difficulty is about conducting elections to the posts of convenor and joint convenor. In the past, as M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa were tall leaders of AIADMK, no one had contested against them and the two were elected unopposed. But, hereafter, elections would be conducted for convenor and joint convenor and this would only lead to confusion because AIADMK has 1.5 crore cadre (i.e., voters who elect the two),” he added.

Shyam was also of the view that the Election Commission might not agree to the appointment of two office-bearers signing the Form A and Form B because that had not been in practice for a long time.