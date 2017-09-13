TIRUCHY: In Tiruchy, devotees thronged the three bathing ghats in Srirangam for the pushkaram. Manavala Mamuni Jeeyar of Srivilliputhur and Thendal Alangara Jeeyar inaugurated the event following which special homams were performed in the Yaga Sala specially set up for the festival. About 100 pontiffs, including Srimath Azhagiyasingar from Ahobilam, are expected to take part in the festivities.

Despite the Cauvey being reduced to a trickle, a large number of devotees were seen taking holy dips in whatever water that was filled in artificial tanks instead of the showers installed by the Corporation.

On the first day, more than 35,000 devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other places took part in the event. Rajesh Rao, a devotee from Hyderabad, said, “Though the Corporation had installed artificial showers, we prefer to take a dip even if is in the stagnant water.

This is because the core concept of the festival is to take a holy dip in the river. We have come all the way here for performing the rituals seeking to ger the blessings of the river and our ancestors. We can tolerate even the dirty water as a holy dip is a big part of the event.”M Saraswathi, a devotee from Telangana, said, “Though there are showers placed at the premises, the ritual is to take dips in the river before offering poojas. So, we took a dip in the river.”