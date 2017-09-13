CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court has stayed the operation of a circular dated August 24 of the Transport Commissioner, which directed the authorities not to register a vehicle without the production of a valid driving licence by the buyer.Justice M Duraiswamy issued the directive while admitting a writ petition from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Tuesday. The judge issued notice to the Government Pleader, returnable in four weeks.

According to the petitioner, the Transport Commissioner-cum-Road Safety Commissioner issued the circular to all the zonal officers and all motor vehicles inspectors of unit offices in Tamil Nadu asking them not to register a vehicle if the buyer did not hold a valid driving licence. The circular was issued considering the increase in the number of accidents in the State and to prevent it. It also said that if a vehicle was sold to a buyer who did not have a valid driving licence, the seller would be an offender under the Motor Vehicles Act and liable for imprisonment or fine or both.

Contending that the circular was not sustainable in law and was arbitrary, the petitioner said that it would seriously hit the dealers of motor vehicles. Immediately after buying a vehicle from the dealer, the buyer becomes the owner of the vehicle and it is open to him to drive the vehicle if he/she holds a licence or allow a person who had a licence to drive the vehicle.

There is the practice of buying vehicles in the names of guardians or institutions. They may not have driving licence. If a person who has physical discomfort and cannot obtain a licence, he would be prevented from buying a vehicle. Thus the circular was interfering with the rights guaranteed to the dealers of motor vehicles under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, the petitioner contended.