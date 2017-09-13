CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday targeted ousted deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran and DMK working president M K Stalin for trying to bring down his government and asserted that no one could do any harm to AIADMK and the government.

In an emotional tone, addressing the general council meeting of the party at Vanagaram, the chief minister criticised Dhinakaran for his recent remarks. “T T V Dhinakaran and others are now claiming they are loyalists of Amma. If they are really loyalists, why did Amma keep them away from the affairs of party and government for 10 years? Now, they claim credit to the party and government. Just ponder over this point. How can we accept it,” Palaniswami asked.

(Clockwise from top) Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami arrives for the party’s general body meeting at Vanagaram on Tuesday; a man dressed like MGR poses for a picture outside the hall; huge cutouts and banners of party leaders placed in the vicinity; and women party members perform a jig | ashwin prasath

Referring to the threat of Dhinakaran that he would bring the AIADMK government down, the chief minister said, “They are indeed trying to split the party. Every passing day, they issue a list of office-bearers removed from party posts. How can a person who is not a member of the party remove others? Now, the Madras High Court has rendered justice to us. Not just Dhinakaran; thousands of Dhinakarans cannot do any damage to the party. Not even a single party cadre will follow him.”

Stating that DMK working president M K Stalin was on the brink of desperation because of his eagerness to become the chief minister, Palaniswami said: “You have just become the working president. Think of the chief minister’s post after becoming the leader of your party. Your father could not destabilise the AIADMK; how can you win over this party?”

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam profusely thanked the GC members for giving him and Palaniswami the highest posts and assured the gathering that they both would work selflessly for the welfare of the party.The meeting began with all leaders paying their respects to Jayalalithaa’s portrait. While E Madhusudanan presided, B Valarmathi welcomed the gathering.

Joint power

Some of the resolutions adopted at the general council meeting

Merger of two factions - AIADMK (Amma) and AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) - approved. GC resolves to redeem the Two Leaves symbol as well as the name of the party - All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Approves continuous functioning of office-bearers appointed by Jayalalithaa and those elected through organisational elections and approved by her

Approves appointment of O Panneerselvam as convenor and Palaniswami as joint convenor. All powers vested with the general secretary hitherto will be given to them. The convenor and joint convenor will be elected by the GC through organisational elections

Both convenor and joint convenor should sign all documents relating to Election Commission, courts, banks, accounts, Form A and Form B