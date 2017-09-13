CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today lashed out at his rival and 'sacked' party deputy chief T T V Dhinakaran over his attempts at meddling with party affairs, saying the latter had been on an 'exile' for long after being expelled by the late CM J Jayalalithaa.

In his most vocal criticism of Dhinakaran, Palaniswami questioned the former MP's locus standi to reshuffle the party ranks, saying he was not even a primary member of the AIADMK.

In his address at the party's General Council,Palaniswami also trained his guns at DMK Working President and Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin, saying he was "frustrated."

"Who is Dhinakaran?. Where did he go away (for long). He went on an exile. Dhinakaran had been even removed from the (party's) primary membership by Amma," he said in an apparent reference to Jayalalithaa expelling her then close aide and now 'sacked' party chief V K Sasikala and her family in 2011.

Palaniswami hinted that Dhinakaran was not too active earlier also.

However, Dhinakaran was now calling him and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam "traitors," Palaniswami said.

Dhinakaran, engaged in a tussle for power with Palaniswami, has described the Chief Minister and his deputy as 'traitors' following the two merging the respective factions headed by them last month.

At today's meeting, Palaniswami said the party and its government "are standing tall" following the hard work of its supporters "who have shed blood" for its growth, and due to the "clout" of Jayalalithaa.

"There are no traitors like them," he said in an apparent reference to Sasikala and her family members.

"They gave (her) so many troubles. Amma tolerated all of them and steered the party and the government," he said.

Taking a dig at Dhinakaran and his family members for saying they were "loyalists" of Jayalalithaa,Palaniswami asked the General Council members to ponder over why they were "kept away" by Jayalalithaa.

"They were kept away by Amma (to ensure they were not part of) the party and the government. They are (now) staking claim to party and the government. How can this be accepted," he said.

AIADMK workers always worked with the motive of ensuring the victory of any candidate announced by Jayalalithaa for any polls and it was the hard work of 1.5 crore party workers that has created a big influence for Jayalalithaa and given recognition for her achievements, it said.

"Today they (Dhinakaran family) are saying they will topple the government.Just think what qualification they have.

They are trying to break the party with various moves," he alleged.

The Chief Minister referred to Dhinakaran's constant shaking up of the party ranks and questioned how he can do so.

"He himself is not a member. How can he remove others.

First of all, are you (Dhinakaran) a member?" he asked.

Referring to the Madras High Court declining to stay today's General Council meeting on a plea by a MLA of the Dhinakaran faction, Palaniswami said "justice will always prevail."

"In the initial phase itself (things) are favourable towards us. Not just one Dhinakaran, even a thousand Dhinakarans cannot shake the government or the party. Not a single party supporter will switch over (to the opposite camp,)" he said.

AIADMK was created and nurtured by its veterans, the late M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa and none can do any harm to it, he asserted.

Making a sarcastic remark at Stalin, Palaniswami said the latter was talking about "toppling" his government "whenever he gets a mic."

"What harm did this government do to you?. This is an elected government and none can do anything against it," he said.

Stalin was on the "verge of desperation" and therefore making such remarks, he said, adding, the DMK leader was nurturing hopes of becoming Chief Minister.

"First you become your party's chief. Then you can think (of becoming Chief Minister). Even your father (M Karunanidhi) could not defeat this party (AIADMK). What can you do," he said.

His government was based on the principles put forth by Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa and therefore nobody can "shake it," Palaniswami said.

Today's general council had a 98 per cent attendance, Palaniswami said, adding this proved AIADMK was a strong movement.

"Amma's atma (soul) is leading this movement. So no force can defeat it. Amma had dedicated her life for the party and the government," he added.