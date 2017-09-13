MADURAI: The meeting at Vanagaram cannot be termed or considered a general body meeting of the party, said ousted AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons at a hotel, Dhinakaran said that the resolutions passed by the EPS-OPS faction is subject to the final decision on a case pending in the Madras High Court.

Stressing that the meeting at Vanagaram could not be considered a GBM, Dhinakaran said, “Either V K Sasikala or I can only call for a general body meeting. The cadre will not accept the meeting called by the duo.” He also said that 95 per cent of the cadre were by his side and that it was the desire of the cadre to bring down the palaniswami government.

Dhinakaran said no minister would dare to face elections. “They are aware that they cannot even get back their deposits. Even the common people have started to hate the government,” he said. “If Palaniswami has any morality, he and his council of ministers should step down as they lack a majority on the floor,” he stated. Pointing to the delay in the Governor’s decision to call for a floor test, Dhinakaran said that he had waited for three weeks and that he would wait for another two days. He also said that his MLAs would take a decision to bring down the EPS-led government. “The EPS government is not the government of Jayalalithaa. Unless EPS steps down, the future of the party will be at stake,” added.