COIMBATORE: A 25-year old trainee CRPF sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide in the campus of CRPF Central Training College on the city outskirts, police said.

Sadeep, hailing from Haryana, was found hanging from a tree in the campus at Kurudampalayam on the city outskirts today.

A suicide note purportedly written by him said he was taking the extreme step due to some vision problem, police said adding investigations were on.