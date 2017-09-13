CHENNAI: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) sidelined deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran on Wednesday said that he would never go with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), amid speculations that his faction would part ways from the merged factions of chief minister E. Palanisamy and his predecessor O. Panneerselvam.

"I have told the governor to ask Palanisamy to prove their majority. To protect our party, I will go to any extent," he said, adding that his faction has 21 MLAs on its side.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dinakaran invited the EPS-OPS faction of the AIADMK for a face fresh election, if they believe they have the majority in support.



"Most ministers (Tamil Nadu) are fearing that they will lose elections, that is why they are accusing us of conniving with the DMK," Dinakaran said.



"You (EPS-OPS) claim you have support of party workers, so if you have the guts, let us face fresh elections," he said.



Dinakaran even swore to throw the ruling Tamil Nadu Government out of power.



The AIADMK, in its general council meeting, passed a resolution, according to which jailed party general secretary V.K. Sasikala stands expelled from the party and the post of the temporary general secretary forfeited.



The resolution further said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, E. Palanisamy and his deputy, O. Panneerselvam, shall retrieve the party and its symbol.



Other terms of the resolution state that all announcements by T.T.V. Dinakaran stand cancelled.