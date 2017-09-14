CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to amend the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Tribunal Rules, 1989, to give legal sanctity to the online platform that has now been put in place by the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB). Justice P N Prakash gave the direction on Tuesday passing orders on a criminal original petition from Cholamandalam General Insurance Co.

Ltd praying for a direction to the Cuddalore police to consider its complaint dated May 6, 2015 for re-investigation of an FIR dated May 14, 2010. The complaint alleged fraud and fabrication of documents by a road accident victim. He made the claim by falsely implicating the vehicle said to have been insured with the petitioner company.

Following a direction from the court on an earlier occasion, the DGP, represented by the SCRB, filed a status report of compliance dated September 9 last, saying they have now started offering the detailed accidents report (DAR) to all stakeholders, including innocent accident victims, drivers and owners of the motor vehicles, at a cost of D10 per document for download. The State Transport Corporations have also been covered.