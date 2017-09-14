THANJAVUR: Bringing cheer to devotees who thronged for Cauvery Pushkaram, the State government on Tuesday night ordered the release of 10,000 cusecs into the river from Mettur dam. Sources in the Public Works Department said water release of 10,000 cusecs would be maintained for the next three days and reduced subsequently.

But the development has left the farmers upset as they felt the water could have helped in the final stages of samba season. Mannargudi S Ranganathan, general secretary of Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, has written to the government saying that Mettur dam should be opened only when it reaches 90 ft. “Though I am not against the sentiments of people (Cauvery Pushkaram), it should not be at the cost of human lives and cattle,” he said

About the flood warning to people on the banks of Cauvery, Ranganathan said up to 2, 000 cusecs could have been enough. “Water could have been provided to places such as Srirangam, Mayiladuthurai, where Pushkaram is celebrated,” he said, adding if one were to release water along the entire Cauvery stretch, water in the reservoir would be exhausted. R Sukumaran of Kakkarai, vice-president of Joint Movement of Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, said it was not necessary to release water when farmers are hoping against hope to raise at least single crop.