CHENNAI: Refusing to give up their fight against the ruling faction of the AIADMK, 18 MLAs owing allegiance to ousted deputy general secretary of the party T T V Dhinakaran lodged a complaint against TN police with the local police in Karnataka where they have been holed up for the past few days.

A team of officials from CB-CID had gone to the resort in Kodagu in Karnataka, ostensibly looking for former minister P Palaniappan, MLA, who is facing a case of abetment of suicide of a government contractor four months ago. However, Palaniappan managed to evade them. According to other MLAs with him, a team of 30 police officers from TN were harassing them to withdraw their representation given to the Governor withdrawing their support to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The officers, they alleged, were insisting on them speaking to the Chief Minister over phone.

On behalf of the MLAs, former minister V Senthil Balaji lodged a complaint with Suntikoppa Police, Somwarpet Taluk, Coorg district. “We have sought protection from Karnataka police and the officials in the station have agreed,” Balaji told Express. Some of the TN officers visited their rooms with offers of `20 crore each if they withdrew the representations given to the Governor, and warned of dire consequences if they failed to do so, alleged Balaji.

“From September 8 till date, a TN police team consisting of 30 officers who are in civil dress are staying at our resort and calling us to their vehicles and harassing and threatening us to move from the resort,” he said in the complaint.

MLA seeks advance bail in contractor suicide case

Chennai: T T V Dhinakaran loyalist and MLA Palaniappan, who apprehended arrest in connection with a criminal case, has moved the High Court seeking advance bail. One Subramanian (58), a contractor, committed suicide by consuming poison at a farm house in Sevitturanganpatti in May last. The police recovered a suicide note, which implicated former minister Palaniappan in the crime.

The CB-CID, which was holding the probe, summoned Palaniappan and he had attended the enquiry. The police issued summons again, but he did not appear. The police came to know he was part of the Dhinakaran group camping at Kudagu. Fearing arrest, Palaniappan has sought anticipatory bail.