CUDDALORE: State organiser of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) V Kadaldeepan was booked under the Goondas Act on Wednesday by the district police as directed by collector V P Thandapani.

On April 10, Kadaldeepan and six others were arrested by police for damaging window panes of a government bus on Bharathi road. They were protesting against the delay in formation of the Cauvery Management Board. The police had booked them under the Tamil Nadu Property Prevention of Damage and Loss Act. On the recommendation of district SP Vijayakumar, who received orders in this regard from collector Thandapani, the state organiser was booked under the Goondas Act.

Kadaldeepan was an engineer by profession and a Cuddalore town resident. His father Vakaran had recently filed a petition with the district collectorate, stating that his son was being framed under several cases to slap the Goondas Act on him.