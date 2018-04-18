Tamil Nadu: Met her in hospital twice, deposes late CM J Jayalalithaa’s ex-secretary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IAS officer A Ramalingam, one of the former secretaries of the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, who deposed before the Arumugasamy inquiry commission on Tuesday, allegedly said that he met Jayalalithaa on September 23 and 27 in 2016 when she was treated at Apollo Hospitals.The commission probing the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and death had summoned the IAS officers who worked as secretaries at the Chief Minister’s office. Ramalingam, who is the Commissioner of Arts and Culture, served as secretary IV to Jayalalithaa in 2016.

Before the commission, he deposed that on September 23, 2016 when Jayalalithaa was undergoing treatment, he took two letters to Apollo Hospitals to get her signature to thank the Prime Minister and the Governor who wished her speedy recovery. The letters were sent through the doctors, he told the commission, according to sources.

Sources said that replying to a question on his acquaintance with Sasikala, Ramalingam said he had seen her only once at the hospital corridor and had not met her in the last 15 years.Speaking to mediapersons, he said he had answered all questions raised by the commission.Former Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao, who recently deposed before the commission, reportedly said that a few ministers were present when Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on December 4, 2016.

He also claimed the idea of shifting Jayalalithaa to foreign countries for treatment also turned futile as certain ministers did not respond. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy, Finance Minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers have condemned his statement and denied their presence on the said date.