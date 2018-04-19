VELLORE: Bringing much cheer to candidates, who have passed the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exam and plan to get TNPSC verify their qualification certificates before attending job interviews, an official release has stated that from now onwards candidates can avail the service online instead of spending valuable time at TNPSC offices.

According to a release from Collector S A Raman, the TNPSC has introduced the online verification facility on its website. To facilitate candidates who lack internet access, the Tamil Nadu Cable TV corporation would also extend this service from April 23.

Candidates can use the e-service centres of the corporation at the corporation office, corporation zonal offices, 13 taluk offices and municipal offices, including the ones at Ranipet, Melvisharam, Arcot, Gudiyattam, Pernambut, Vaniyambadi and Ambur.

Those who have passed the Group 2A exam can get their certificates verified online. If availing this facility at e-service centres, candidates should bring along a copy of the TNPSC exam pass letter and have to pay Rs 5 for scanning the document.