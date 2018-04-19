CHENNAI: DMK cadre burnt an effigy of BJP leader H Raja on Anna Salai on Wednesday for his alleged objectionable comments against DMK women’s wing leader and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi.

Demanding an apology from Raja and withdrawal of the objectionable post in social media, scores of DMK women’s wing cadre led by Vijaya Thayanban and poetess Salma took out a short rally on Anna Salai near Periyar statue. They raised slogans against Raja, hit his portraits with footwear and broomsticks before burning his effigy.

Talking to reporters, Vijaya Thayanban, said, “He should seek an unconditional apology for making the objectionable comments against our women’s wing leader.” Raja invited criticism and abuse in the social media for his comments against Kanimozhi.

Angry DMK supporters uploaded old photos of their party chief M Karunanidhi with Kanimozhi and her mother Rajathi Ammal. They also said Karunanidhi had mentioned Kanimozhi as his daughter in the State Assembly in 1968 on an occasion and it was on the record till now.

Police security was beefed up in front of Raja’s house in Karaikudi.