CHENNAI: Two days after a statement before the Arumugasamy Commission probing the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa evoked strong condemnation from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other ministers, former chief secretary Rama Mohana Rao on Wednesday retracted his statement. He had earlier told the commission that ministers were present in the Apollo Hospitals when Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on December 4, 2016.

“I have never said that ministers were present at Apollo Hospitals on December 4, 2016. The moment I was informed that Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest around 4.30 pm, I rushed to the hospital. That was around 6 pm. Thereafter, ministers and other AIADMK functionaries from various places came to hospital. It is incorrect to say that ministers were present,” Rao told reporters outside the office of the inquiry commission at Chepauk.

He visited the commission’s office to collect copies of his recorded depositions.

Referring to the deposition that he made during cross-examination by Sasikala’s counsel recently, Rao said he was misquoted by a section of media. “The media reports on my statement during cross-examination are completely misrepresented. After reading the statements recorded by the commission, I will give a detailed explanation,” he said.

Advocates representing Sasikala had told mediapersons that certain senior ministers were present on December 4, 2016, at the Apollo Hospitals when Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest, as told by Rama Mohana Rao during cross-examination. Reacting to this, Chief Minister Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers denied the alleged statement of Rao, saying that he was spreading falsehood to shield somebody.Besides, on Wednesday, Jayalalithaa’s former secretary Poongundran deposed before the commission.