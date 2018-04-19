PUDUCHERRY: The Tamil Nadu government should initiate action against H Raja, BJP national secretary, for his objectionable comments against DMK leaders M Karunanidhi and M K Kanimozhi, said Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Referring to the shortage of cash in ATMs in the country, Narayansamy attributed it to the wrong monetary policies followed by the BJP government. The Central government should shoulder the responsibility for this, he said, adding that he would write to the Union finance ministry about the non-availability of cash in ATMs in the Union Territory. He said that printing of higher denomination notes led to the cash crunch, said Narayanasamy.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of a college function on Thrusday, the Chief Minister described Raja a 'cheap politician'. By making such adverse remarks, the prevailing issues in Tamil Nadu could not be side-stepped by Raja.