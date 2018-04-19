CHENNAI: The ambitious mission of Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology got underway at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district on Wednesday with a team of archaeologists digging the ground to find more evidence to undoubtedly prove the existence of urban civilisation during Sangam period.Preliminary works for the expedition that began in March took a little longer to complete the formalities before hitting the ground at the promising site where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had excavated for three seasons stumbling upon remains of an urban settlement.

“In fact, we began the preliminary work in March. The formalities relating to obtaining consent and signing agreement with the local land owners took a little time. We had to wait for the geologists to zero-in-on the exact site where we can find structural remains,” a top officer of State Archaeology department told Express. He added, “We formally began the digging work on Wednesday.”The team of excavators camping in the area is headed by R Sivanantham, Deputy director of State department of Archaeology.

The Tamil Nadu government stepped into Keezhadi after widespread outrage against ASI over the alleged bid to slow pedal the excavations. Major political parties and Tamil organisations cried foul alleging that the BJP-led Centre was deliberately scuttling the uncovering of existence of urban civilisation in Sangam period. The shifting of Excavation Director Amarnath Ramakrishna too led to severe criticism.

In this context, the State department of Archaeology decided to lay its hand on the site that thrived along the river Vaigai so that the glory and richness of Tamil culture could be brought out.The Archaeological Survey of India, during its three expeditions, discovered about 8,000 artefacts from the site and tests revealed they were 2200 years old.