CHENNAI: The Railways will soon give you one-litre water bottle for free if trains run late by more than two hours. This applies only to premium trains such as Shatabdi, Duronto and Rajdhani. Even when the train is on time, you will get water bottle and newspaper free in premium trains as the Railway Board has decided to waive those charges, in a bid to enhance the experience of passengers.The Railway Board on Wednesday issued directions in this regard to the chief commercial managers of all railway zones and the chairman-cum-managing director of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

In addition to the free one litre of Rail Neer bottle and a newspaper, the Railway Board’s order said, “The passengers are entitled to a second water bottle in case the premier trains are running late by more than two hours.” Moreover, passenger travelling for more than 20 hours in Rajdhani and Duronto trains will also be provided with a second bottle of Rail Neer.

Explaining the order, Railway sources said in case the IRCTC faces lack of supply of Rail Neer bottles, the chief commercial manager of the zone should take necessary steps to ensure that passengers are supplied water from a reputed private brand. “For those trains which are managed by licencees, the Railways should make payment to the licencees for supplying newspaper and Rail Neer,” said an officer quoting the board’s order.