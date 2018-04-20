CHENNAI: A government woman doctor working at a primary health centre in Salem district is in trouble after she was caught red-handed revealing sex of a foetus at her private clinic on Thursday.

A team of officers from the Directorate of Medical Services caught the doctor in a decoy operation.

According to an official, Dr Dhamayanthi (55), a medical officer at the PHC in Thalaivasal village, has been a regular offender and a case for revealing sex of the foetus is already under trial in the court. However, she has managed to repeat the offence.

Dhamayanthi was caught committing the offence in 2014, 2015 and 2016. “Then she was prosecuted and ultrasound machine seized. She had no licence for the machine. But, she again procured another machine illegally and started the business,” an official, who was part of the decoy operation, told Express.

The officials drew up a detailed plan on Thursday to trap the offender. They posed as prospective customers and took a pregnant woman along with them and requested the doctor to reveal sex of her foetus. And Dhamayanthi fell for it.Dhamayanthi, who, after duty hours at the PHC, practices in her clinic, has employed a broker who would fetch her customers.