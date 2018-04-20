VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Crime Branch CID sleuths, on Thursday, have sought police custody of Nirmala Devi for five days. On April 16, Aruppukottai town police arrested Nirmala Devi under section 370 IPC (Exploitation), 511 IPC (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonments). The police also booked her under Section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act. Later, she was produced before Aruppukottai JM, who remanded her in judicial custody till April 28.

In the meantime, the case was transferred to CB-CID and seven teams were formed under the supervision of CB-CID SP Rajeswari. On Thursday, a team started their investigation in Devanga College. The team led by inspector Jeyapriya conducted an enquiry with college secretary, principal and with the other employees. The enquiry lasted for more than 6 hours.

Another team led by inspector Savithri petitioned the Virudhunagar Combined Court to transfer the case from Aruppukottai JM to Virudhunagar Court.Further, the team also filed a petition seeking five-day police custody of Nirmala Devi. Admitting the petition, Judicial Magistrate II Geetha directed the police to produce the assistant professor on Friday.