CHENNAI: Assistant professor Nirmala Devi, who allegedly lured students to extend “favours” in return for financial and career support, was suspended on March 21. However, the college filed the first police complaint only on April 15.What happened in between? According to advocate M Thangapandian, who published the audio recordings online, she had been luring students since late February.

Girls who were uneasy with the “offer” formally complained to the women’s cell in the college on March 17, Thangapandian said.

He added that students had approached him for help after learning about his work through the Facebook page ‘Aruppukottai Arangal’, which deals with local issues.

After investigation, the college authorities suspended the teacher on March 21.

As Nirmala Devi was attending a camp at Madurai Kamaraj University, she was summoned back to the college. “The college had informed about her suspension and the reason behind it to the Higher Education Department, Joint Director of Collegiate Education and the Regional Director of Collegiate Education,” he claimed.

A top official from the Higher Education Department defended the delay by stating that the department was unaware of the issue until April 15. He added that the Joint Director of Collegiate Education too was unaware of the issue till then and that the Regional Director was aware of the suspension and not the reason.

The Joint Director, however, refused to comment to Express, stating that she was not allowed to comment until the investigation was over.Officials whom Express contacted said they did not probe as to why action was not taken by various government departments even weeks after students lodged their first complaint with the college.