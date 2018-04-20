MADURAI: R Santhanam, IAS, (retired), the high-powered enquiry officer appointed by Governor Banwarilal Purohit to enquire into the alleged phone conversions of suspended assistant professor P Nirmala Devi with a few girl students of the Devanga Arts college in Arupukottai in an attempt to lure them, has begun his investigation.Santhanam, who arrived in Madurai on Thursday morning, started his enquiry from Circuit house.

Santhanam started quizzing P P Chellathurai, Vice-Chancellor of MKU, V Chinniah, Registrar of MKU at 11.40 am in room no 5. They came out of the room around 3.30 pm. According to sources, Chinniah has submitted many documents related Nirmala Devi to the investigator. During the enquiry, Dean Nallakaman also brought some documents to submit to Santhanam. Documents like the receipt of the room rent paid by the ‘tainted’ professor during the refresher course, and details regarding the number of days she stayed at MKU guest house, her roommates, and the number of days she attended the refresher course have been handed over to the investigator.

In the evening while addressing the media, Santhanam said he has appointed two women professors to assist him to conduct the enquiry. “The appointment of Kamali, Head of the department of Research at Mother Teresa University and Thiyageeswari, Head of the department of Soil and Environment, Agriculture college and Research Institute, Madurai, was made without any intervention from the MKU,” he said.

On Friday, he would go to Arupukottai Devanga Arts College to quiz the students and the college management official. “These two women professors and myself are going to Arupukottai Devanga Arts College to quiz the girl students and the management on Friday. I have asked the prison officials to give permission to enquire P Nirmala Devi. On Saturday or next week I will meet her” he added.

Asked about the parallel police probe into the case, he said that the police enquiry was related to the crime happened while his enquiry would purely be based on the disreputable activities happened in connection with the institute.

“Enquiry will be conducted for three days of this week and three days of the next week consecutively.”

In a press release, Shanthanam said, “We are welcoming the people to give their representation on this issue. Those who are all interested can submit the relevant evidence and present their representation in writing before the committee on April 21, 25 and 26 from 10 am to 1.30 pm at Circuit house.”