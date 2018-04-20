CHENNAI: Welcoming the Supreme Court order on enacting Lokpal law in states, top leaders in Tamil Nadu urged the State government to immediately bring in the law and constitute the Lokayukta by following the court fiat.Talking to reporters after visiting his Kolathur constituency on Thursday, DMK working president M K Stalin said, “I welcome the Supreme Court order chiding Tamil Nadu government. The government should bring in Lokpal law as per the apex court’s order.”

He took a dig at the AIADMK government saying it was not enacting the law due to fear of getting its scams exposed.“Although I raised the issue in the Assembly several times, the government did not give an assurance,” Stalin said.PMK founder S Ramadoss said the Tamil Nadu government’s explanation that it was waiting for the Centre to complete the process of amending certain provisions of the Act could not be accepted because the proposed amendments were technical in nature.

“The Tamil Nadu government is saying that it is awaiting the amendments, but they are related to technicalities and not aimed at amending the fundamental part. So this explanation is not acceptable,” he said in a statement here.Echoing the views of Ramadoss, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar said the government should initiate the process for enacting Lokpal law and setting up Lokayukta immediately.

Cure for rampant corruption: Kamal

Welcoming the apex court order, Makkal Neethi Maiam founder and actor Kamal Haasan tweeted that Lokayukta will be the cure for rampant corruption. While exhorting the people to insist on it, he also urged the Tamil Nadu government to follow the order without delay