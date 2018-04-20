CHENNAI: No homework should be given to children up to Class II and only three subjects should be taught for children up to Class III, the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has said. This should be strictly followed by the CBSE schools, numbering about 18,000 all over the country, the NCERT said in its counter filed in the Madras High Court on Thursday.

The counter was filed in response to a writ petition filed by advocate M Purushothaman for a direction to the CBSE schools to strictly adhere to the syllabus prescribed by NCERT and not to overload students.

As to the practice followed by schools of dividing students into categories such as “elegant” and “amazing”, the council said such practices would promote discrimination.

“The demonising effect of labelling is devastating on the children. Therefore, parents need to be vigilant about these practices rather than taking pride in the fact that their wards are studying in a school where these discriminating practices prevail, they need to stand up against them to prevent discrimination in the society on the basis of abilities,” the council added.According to petitioner, NCERT syllabus prescribed only three subjects for Class I under CBSE - mother tongue, English and Maths. But in reality, Class I children are forced to study eight subjects, he alleged.