VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a fresh twist in the assistant professor Nirmala Devi issue, her advocate withdrew from the case on Friday.Following her recent arrest after a controversial audio clip went viral, in which she allegedly lured the girl students with an ‘offer’, the case was transferred to the CB-CID and advocate J Balasubramaniam appeared for her. But on Friday, when Nirmala Devi was produced before the Sattur JM II court, her advocate was not present at the court.

When Express contacted Balasubramaniam, he said he has withdrawn from the case. “I withdrew from the case on my own and was not forced or threatened by anyone,” he said. When asked about the reason for the withdrawal, he said he was not willing to disclose the reason and merely reiterated that he would not be appearing for Nirmala Devi anymore.Meanwhile, Sattur court on Friday granted the CB-CID five-day custody of Nirmala Devi, with conditions, which includes that food from her house could be given to her and that she could meet with the advocate. It also directed that Nirmala Devi be produced on April 24.

Santhanam visits college

The one-man inquiry commission led by retd IAS officer Santhanam arrived at the Devanga Arts College on Friday morning. He was accompanied by two lady professors, Kamali and Thiyageeswari. They conducted inquiries with the affected girls.The girls were questioned individually and in a separate room. According to sources, evidence of conversation with Nirmala Devi was submitted to the inquiry officer.

The officer then questioned the administrative and academic staff. He is said to have accessed documents pertaining to appointment of Nirmala Devi.

The college management then explained action taken against the tainted assistant professor when the issue was brought to their knowledge.A team of CB-CID sleuths were present during the entire interrogation.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Santhanam said that he would be conducting an inquiry with Nirmala Devi, who is at present in the custody of the CB-CID. He appealed to the media to be responsible while reporting on the issue, as the reputation and the future of innocent students were at stake.

CPM cadre besiege court

Around 30 members from different wings of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest in front of the Sattur court here on Friday.As the tainted professor was about to be produced in the court, around 30 members of the CPM assembled opposite the court premises and at around 12.30 pm, when she was brought to the court, they went running towards the vehicle and started to stage a protest, shouting slogans condemning her actions. However, the police officials closed the gate and prevented the protesters from entering the complex.