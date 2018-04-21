CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK will organise public meetings in the Delta districts from April 25, urging the Central government to immediately implement the verdict given by the Supreme Court on the Cauvery issue.Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will address a public meeting in Tiruvarur district on April 28. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will address a public meeting in Nagapattinam district on April 25.

A joint statement by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami here said Mettur dam should be opened for irrigation from June 12 and to ensure this, the verdict given by the Supreme Court should be implemented immediately. Ministers D Jayakumar and S P Velumani will participate in public meetings in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts on April 25. The next day, AIADMK deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam and Minister for Electricity P Thangamani will address public meetings in Thanjavur district.

School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan and Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan are scheduled to address the public in Tiruchy district on April 27. The next day, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai, AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaichelvan and Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar will address the public meeting in Karur district. AIADMK deputy coordinator K P Munusamy, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam and Industries Minister M C Sampath will speak at public meetings in Cuddalore district.