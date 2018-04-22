CHENNAI: IS it possible to run a parallel CBSE school in the campus of a State Board school? This question was raised before Justice S Vaidyanathan, who directed the authorities concerned to clarify the issue within three months.The judge said even though the CBSE had filed a counter, he is not inclined to pass orders on merits of the matter and hence he, without going into the merits, was directing the authorities to consider a representation and dispose of the same within 12 weeks, after hearing all the parties who are likely to be affected.

Justice Vaidyanathan was disposing of a writ petition from All India Private Educational Institutions Association, by its State general secretary K Palaniyappan, on April 9. According to advocate E Vijay Anand, the petitioner association came to know about a State government order granting permission to commence a parallel CBSE school within the same campus which was recognised by School Education Department under Tamil Nadu Recognised Private School (Regulation) Rules and in compliance with the Code of Regulation for Matriculation Schools in Tamil Nadu. But the GO was not made available.

The counsel said as per Rule 9 of the said rules, there was no bar in commencing parallel CBSE institution within the same campus, but the institution should satisfy the infrastructure and other requirements like staff, stability and fire certificate, along with the Code of Regulations for Matriculation Schools in Tamil Nadu. But the GO in this regard was not made available and hence in the interest of betterment of education standards, the petitioner association made a representation dated February 6 last to the authorities to clarify the issue. As there was no reply, petitioner preferred the present writ petition, the counsel said.