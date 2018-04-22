VIRUDHUNAGAR/MADURAI: On the second day of inquiry here in Virudhunagar on Saturday, the officials of CB-CID have taken the voice sample of the suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi for conducting recognition test. The voice was taken by CB -CID (cyber crime) DSP Lavanya from Chennai in order to check whether it matches with voice in the controversial audio record. In the meantime, one of the CB-CID teams searched Nirmala’s house in the presence of her brother Ravi.

They also questioned Ravi to know about the basic character of the assistant professor, her relationship with her family members and the like. On Friday, Sattur Judicial Magistrate Court II granted five days custody to CB-CID officials to conduct investigations in the case pertaining to luring of a group of students. CB-CID officials also came to Aruppukottai Devanga Arts College to see the bureaucrat R Santhanam, the governor-appointed enquiry officer.

They also carried out a search in the rooms of Madurai Kamaraj University Vice Chancellor P P Chellathurai as well as Registrar V Chinniah. The sleuths also conducted an inquiry with Aruppukottai Devanga Arts College secretary, principal, colleagues and former secretary as well as former principal. Sources said, CB-CID was continuing their inquiry at Madurai Kamaraj University. MKU Professors’ association warns defamation case against action committee Madurai Kamaraj University Professors Welfare Association(MKUPWA) on Friday passed a resolution asking the officer bearers of MKU Joint Action Committee not to tarnish the image of the university by speaking to the media.