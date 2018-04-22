CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Anna University to issue a circular to all colleges to include a condition in the admission prospectus itself that students shall not enter colleges in an inebriated condition, failing which they will be removed from the college. Justice N Kirubakaran gave the directive recently while dismissing a writ petition from a student, who had been prevented from writing the exam as he had not acquired the minimum requirement of 75 per cent attendance. This because he was suspended for coming to the college in an inebriated condition and creating ruckus.

“How liquor plays havoc in the lives of the people is clearly exhibited in this case and this court should blame only the policymakers, who lifted the prohibition that was imposed in Tamil Nadu in 1938. There are many cases of untimely death of persons leaving their families in the lurch due to consumption of alcohol throughout Tamil Nadu. Though there are exemption to liquor in some states like Bihar, Gujarat and in northeastern states, the consumption of alcohol in Tamil Nadu is stated to be more than other states.”

“Here is a case in which the petitioner who is a first generation college student has become a victim due to alcohol consumption. The petitioner is an engineering student, who has completed third year electrical and electronics engineering in Tamil Nadu College of Engineering in Coimbatore. The petitioner was not permitted to write the VI semester examination due to lack of adequate attendance as he was under suspension due to consumption of alcohol during the college hours. Consequently, he was directed to redo the VI semester, the judge said.