CHENNAI: A day after the AIADMK mouthpiece carried an article that said future alliance with the BJP was inevitable and compulsion of the time, the party on Monday sought to clarify the matter saying that any decision on the poll alliance would be taken only during the elections.

Talking to reporters at Chennai Airport, senior leader and Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai said, "We have been working as an independent party on the floor of the Parliament and not in alliance (with BJP)."

The question of alliance would be discussed during the polls and a decision would be taken then only, he added.

AIADMK's official spokesperson and senior minister (Fisheries) D Jayakumar also echoed the views of Thambidurai.

He said, "The matter of alliance is decided by the party and not by the author of the article." "The details of alliance will be let known only when the right time comes," he added.

Replying to a question whether his party would take on BJP if it worked against the interests of Tamil Nadu, Jayakumar affirmed that AIADMK would not hesitate to oppose any party that acted against the interests of the State, which of was paramount importance to the party.

"Can we hug and give a kiss to someone who is acting against our State's interests?" he questioned.

Stalin hits out

Reacting to the article appeared in AIADMK mouthpiece that said it was imperative that AIADMK and BJP should act as a double barrel gun, DMK working president MK Stalin ridiculed that it was true but in hatching conspiracy against Tamil Nadu."Of course, they are acting as a double barrel gun but it is in conspiring against interests of the State.

They both acted together and brought in NEET, they both work together in denying the Cauvary Management Board," he told reporters in Pudukottai.

He accused the Centre of supporting the AIADMK government in 'collection', 'commission' and 'corruption'.

Stalin, who is also the Opposition Leader, rued that the Centre did not take action following up on the Income Tax department's raids on the AIADMK ministers and leaders.

Meanwhile, Pugazhendi, a top leader of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran, assailed the AIADMK of mortgaging the party in the streets of Delhi. "The party organisation was built strongly by our late leader Amma. But what these people are doing now?

They have mortgaged it in the streets of Delhi (Centre)," he frowned.