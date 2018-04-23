CHENNAI: In order to take forward the political goal of Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM), its president Kamal Haasan said an important announcement would be made on April 24.

Answering questions from fans and public on YouTube live on Sunday, he said the MNM cadre should clean and protect waterbodies. They should concentrate on development of schools as several of them do not have fair number of teachers or adequate lights.

The Maiam app will be launched soon and it will be a watchdog, constantly prodding the authorities over various public works. The app will strive to regulate the government works, Kamal said.

The MNM has adopted Athikaththur village and it has plans to adopt five or six more villages to undertake the basic works that are not taken up by the government.

"I have come to politics as I could not do reformation individually for lack of enough time. My political career is aimed only at public welfare, not towards power. People alone are the authority to decide what is my place in politics and whether it will be the Chief Minister slot or opposition," said the actor-turned-politician.

On poverty, Kamal said, "There is no colour for poverty. Caste and caste-based atrocities are also the reasons for poverty. Once upon a time, actors were considered as lower in social status. Later, many came to power, proving themselves. Hence, the farmers also would get social dignity soon and we should work for that."

"An important announcement will de made on April 24, with an aim to take forward with the MNM's political goal," Kamal said.