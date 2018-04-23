NAGERCOIL/ERODE: Even before the public outcry over Kathua and Unnao rape cases die down, another incident in Tamil Nadu has put a question mark on the safety of girls, even in their own homes.

On Sunday, a 55-year-old retired army man was arrested near Marthandam on the charge of repeatedly raping his 10-year-old daughter.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sudharsan, retired from Services recently and returned home to live with his family. His 10-year-old daughter recently complained of pain in her private parts to her mother and she took her to a private hospital in Kuzhithurai.

During a medical check up, the doctors found out injury marks in her private parts and immediately alerted child welfare organiser Mary Pemi and the local police sub-inspector. Mary Pemi and the police officials talked to the girl and came to know that she had been repeatedly raped by her father.

The girl further said that she had told about the incident to her grandmother and uncle, who allegedly told her to stay silent. The grandmother is said to have warned Sudarshan, but he did not stop. Marthandam All Women Police registered a case and arrested Sudharsan on Sunday. Further investigations are on.

Held for misbehaviour

The Erode Railway Police arrested a Chennai-based lawyer, Prem Anandh, on Sunday on the charge of misbehaving with a seven-year-old girl travelling by train with her family from Thiruvananthapuram. The lawyer boarded the train at Coimbatore and when he started sexually harassing the girl, her parents lodged a complaint with the ticket examiner. When the train reached Erode station, the police arrested him.