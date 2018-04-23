CHENNAI: As many as 12 people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the protests at Maraimalai Nagar, following the death of a woman in a road accident.

Trouble started when a city-bound state transport corporation bus from Tindivanam rammed a motorcycle on the Chennai-Tiruchy highway near Maraimalai Nagar around 9.30 pm on Saturday. Lavanya (35), who was riding pillion, died on the spot. Her husband Pushparaj and three-year-old child Nishanth were injured and admitted in hospital.

Alleging that the death was caused by rash driving, locals and passersby blocked the road and pelted stones at the bus, breaking its glass. As traffic came to a halt for nearly two hours on the usually busy stretch, police lathicharged the crowd. A few people also started pelting stones at police personnel. Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police Santosh Hadimani suffered injuries in the incident.

Nearly 20 men also suffered injuries in police lathicharge.