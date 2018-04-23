CHENNAI: A 40-year-old mason, who had rented a house in Thirumazhisai Ilangai Amman Street in Tiruvallur, allegedly killed his house owner on Saturday for pestering him to pay rent. Police said M Devaraj (40) was staying as a tenant in the house of E Vadivelu (47), who lived a few yards away. Vadivelu had frequently been pulling up Devaraj for not having paid rent for four months.

After Devaraj left for work on Saturday, the house owner cut off power supply. Returning from work, the tenant picked a quarrel with Vadivelu and hit him with an iron rod. The house owner died on the spot. Velladu Police registered a case and arrested Devaraj. Further investigation is on.

Drunken brawl

A 46-year-old man died after he was pushed down on the road by his friend after a heated exchange of words near Whites Road on Saturday. Police said R Harikrishnan, a resident of Royapettah, and two of his friends M Ashok (24) and Y Karthik (30) were consuming liquor when they started fighting over some money that was due to Harikrishnan. In the melee, Ashok punched Harikrishnan in the face. As the latter started running out, Ashok chased him and pushed him down on the road.

“Hari was badly wounded and admitted in the Royapettah GH, where he died,” said a police officer. Subsequently, the police arrested Ashok and Karthik and remanded them in judicial custody.